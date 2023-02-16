SPOKANE, Wash. - A Marine veteran living in Hillyard has been given a 14-day notice by the city to vacate his RV, his home for the past seven years.
Stephen Wright found a letter from Spokane Neighborhood Services and Code Enforcement in his mailbox on Thursday morning, citing him for three violations: having a vehicle parked in the front yard, exterior storage and living in a RV.
"The use of a Recreation Vehicle (RV) is only permitted for 15 days a year," the letter said. "After that time period the use of an RV must cease. The RV on your property shows evidence of being used as a living space."
According to Wright, he’s been living in the RV on his brother’s property after a string of thefts took place. In exchange for keeping watch and paying for utilities, Wright’s brother allows him to live in his RV on the property. However, the land is zoned for single-family residential use, which does not allow this type of arrangement.
"Here I am, seven years of being a guard dog and now they want me to get the hell out of here," Wright said.
According to Kirstin Davis, communications manager for Spokane Public Works and Community & Economic Development, the 14-day period is a voluntary compliance timeline, meaning the property owner has that amount of time to attempt to make progress towards fixing the violations. If Wright shows progress, he could be granted an extension, but failure to comply could result in heavier punishments, such as fines that would be levied on the property owner, his brother.
For now, Wright is unmoved.
"I’m not going anywhere," he said.