The city of Spokane is holding their annual Unity March through downtown

Following the unity march, the MLK Day Resource Fair will be held at the Spokane Convention Center from 11:30-2:00pm.

For information, call 455-8722 or visit www.mlkspokane.org.

Spokane City leaders have asked that citizens commit to making Martin Luther King Jr. Day a day of service to the community. For volunteer and service opportunities, go to www.volunteerspokane.org.

Another option is to go to www.mlkday.gov for information on how you can plan a service project or get involved.

Spokane City Hall, Spokane Municipal Court, and Spokane Public Library branches are closed on Monday, Jan. 21, in recognition of MLK Day. City parking meters don’t have to be plugged on that day.