SPOKANE, Wash. - Tuesday night, Cupid Alexander told KHQ he will be leaving his position with the City of Spokane. The City and Alexander both citing different reasons.
According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, Cupid Alexander alleged City Administrator Johnnie Perkins of mistreating him because he is Black.
On Tuesday, Alexander told KHQ his last day with the City would be July 31. According to The Spokesman-Review, Perkins told Alexander his last day would be Friday.
According to The Spokesman-Review, Alexander accused Perkins of constantly twisting his words.
Alexander is the director of Neighborhoods, Housing, and Human Services (NHHS) division, a key position in working with people who are experiencing homelessness in Spokane.
Johnnie Perkins was appointed as city administer in April.
Information will be updated as it is received.