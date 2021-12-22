SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane is increasing plowing efforts Wednesday to adapt to the variety of driving conditions that exist between residential and busier streets.
“The various rounds of snow, combined with some rain and melting, have left a variety of conditions in the residential areas. Some areas need plowing while others don’t,” Street Director Clint Harris said in a release. “We will work our way around the entire City to plow where it makes sense, improving conditions overall.”
The city said some areas are in need of plowing while others need deicing and sanding. To follow their efforts, check out Spokane's plow map.