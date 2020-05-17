City of Spokane 20 mph signs at parks
SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane is installing 20 mph speed limit signs at 13 parks and park properties due to increased foot and bicycle traffic.

The signs are part of a pilot project advocated by City Council, seeing if signs change behavior.

The speed limit changes will be year-round, as previously 20 mph speed signs have been added at these parks during the summer season only.

Street Department crews have installed signs at eight parks, including:

  • A.M. Cannon Park
  • Audubon Park
  • Chief Gary Park
  • Comstock Park
  • Hays Park
  • Lincoln Park
  • Mission Park
  • Shadle Park

Speed limit signs also will be installed at:

  • Manito Park
  • Cliff Drive between Ben Garnett Way and Tiger Trial
  • High Drive between 21st and 29th Avenue
  • High Drive Parkway between 29th and 33rd Avenue
  • High Drive from 33rd to Manito Boulevard.

