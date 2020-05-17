SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane is installing 20 mph speed limit signs at 13 parks and park properties due to increased foot and bicycle traffic.
The signs are part of a pilot project advocated by City Council, seeing if signs change behavior.
The speed limit changes will be year-round, as previously 20 mph speed signs have been added at these parks during the summer season only.
Street Department crews have installed signs at eight parks, including:
- A.M. Cannon Park
- Audubon Park
- Chief Gary Park
- Comstock Park
- Hays Park
- Lincoln Park
- Mission Park
- Shadle Park
Speed limit signs also will be installed at:
- Manito Park
- Cliff Drive between Ben Garnett Way and Tiger Trial
- High Drive between 21st and 29th Avenue
- High Drive Parkway between 29th and 33rd Avenue
- High Drive from 33rd to Manito Boulevard.
