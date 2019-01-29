SPOKANE, Wash - For Jody Aalbik, it is more than a job.

Every morning before school you can find her outside of Ridgeview Elementary in North Spokane making sure students like her own 4th grader make it safely. A new addition to the area is also aimed at keeping kids safe by catching speeding drivers on camera.

The city of Spokane recently doubled the number of cameras in school zones to four, adding two new cameras this month to Ridgeview and Willard elementary Schools, where there have been complaints of drivers going too fast. Something Jody says she sees every day.

"It's an awesome idea," said Aalbik. "A good way to keep the kids safe. Hopefully it will make a big difference on people slowing down in the area."

A recent study backs that up, finding that nine of ten drivers were over the twenty mile and hour speed limit both before and after classes.

The first two cameras placed near Longfellow and Finch Elementary in 2015 appear to be making a difference with the number of speeding tickets dropping by twenty percent the next year.

For now, drivers caught speeding are sent a warning in the mail but once the warning period is over, they could face up to a 250 dollar fine.

Ultimately Jody hopes the cameras make a difference.

"People still slow down and obey the law anyways," Aalbik said. "Hopefully with people getting caught now with the camera it will start making a difference in telling people 'Hey, you are being monitored, you need to slow down.'"