SPOKANE - During Monday night's Spokane city council meeting, representatives from the city's Public Works department will introduce an ordinance that would exempt people who use a Ride Sharing Program, like Lime Bikes/Scooters, from the city's helmet rules.
In the Council Briefing paperwork, the city says their goal is to have a permanent ride sharing program in place by Spring of this year, specifically by May.
But they say that Ordinance amendments are required before the vendors can legally operate in Spokane. They've introduced this exemption to the city's helmet law and have asked the council to fast-track it to be able to reach their timeframe goal.