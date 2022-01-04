SPOKANE, Wash - After multiple social media posts about the vacant building on 29th Avenue becoming a homeless shelter, KHQ reached out to the city of Spokane to see if that was accurate.
Spokane's Director of Communications, Brian Coddington, says that it is not true and never was. Coddington says the rumor started after the building's broker sent the city a flyer with some ideas for the building, which included a proposal to make it into a homeless shelter. Coddington says this was an unsolicited proposal.
He says the flyer made its way to the business community and then the community at large. That's when the shelter went from an unsolicited proposal to suddenly becoming a reality-- at least in the public's eye.
While the city is always looking for out the box ideas, this was never a consideration. Coddington says the building has several things working against it, including that it's near two schools and that it's not on a main bus line.