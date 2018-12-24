SPOKANE, Wash. - Fireworks on New Years Eve, a tradition in Spokane. But, the organization that kept the party going, had to take the us off their places to host this year.

RiverFront Park wanted to keep a family favorite tradition alive, so this New Year's Eve, you'll still want to make it to the clocktower, but a little earlier than last year.

"The fireworks are just a great tradition for Spokane," Amy Lindsey, RiverFront Park's program and marketing director, said.

A tradition, that was almost lost. First Night has thrown the New Year's Eve parties for years downtown in Spokane. But now, the non-profit will be fashionably late, a year late.

First Night is hopeful they can throw another year-end party in 2019. But until then, RiverFront Park has decided to keep the party going themselves.

Amy Lindsey said this year's biggest change is having the firework show start at a time your kids won't be yawning through, 9 o'clock.

"The kids can enjoy it, and the parents can get home and get a good nights sleep, don't have to stay up til midnight," Lindsey said.

Here's the city's plan for the night: