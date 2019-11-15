SPOKANE, Wash. - The streets may be free of snow for now, but the City of Spokane is already preparing for the return of winter weather.
The official start of snow season kicked off on Friday, November 15 with a release from the City detailing its plan to tackle preparations and responses.
"While snow response efforts are always challenging, we hope this information can help our citizens prepare for winter weather," Mayor David Condon said in the release. "The heart of snow response plan is really simple: More plowing in more areas sooner."
Plowing
When it comes to plowing, the City said crews will be out plowing streets, including residential ones, when it snows, even if it's just an inch or two. Utility crews will also help street crews with plowing sooner and more equipment will be made available for plowing.
During larger snowfalls of four or more inches, crews will move from regular, Monday-Friday day shifts to 24/7 operations. The goal will be to complete a full-city plow in three days.
Driveway Berms and Sidewalk Snow
The Street Department has outfitted 16 pieces of equipment with "gates" that will allow plow drivers to avoid placing snow across a driveway or alley access. The City said the gates will greatly reduce driveway berms in residential areas. However, berms are still possible, especially on arterials that are plowed frequently.
Crews have also changed plowing techniques, which will help alleviate berms and snow pushed onto sidewalks. Crews will plow away from curbs to help keep snow away from driveways and sidewalks. In some cases, snow may be pushed to center medians.
Parking
Citizens are asked to park on the odd side of the street in residential areas during the snow season, which runs until March 15. The goal will be to make it easier for citizens to comply with parking rules and aid plow drivers in their work.
On snowy days downtown, on-street parking will be prohibited between midnight and 6:00 am, so parking bays can be plowed out. Signs are installed downtown indicating this rule within the boundaries of Maple to Division and I-90 to the Spokane River. The City has parking options for snow days under the freeway, particularly for those with residential parking passes in the core. There are also off-street surface parking lots. Vehicles parking during prohibited hours are subject to towing.
Recreational vehicles, boats and trailers must be moved off the street to winter storage location or else be subject to towing.
Collaboration on Sidewalks
Property owners remain responsible for clearing the sidewalk adjacent to their properties. The City is asking citizens to clear a 36-inch path to allow school children, disabled individuals, bus riders and other pedestrians to move safely through the community. The goal is to complete that work by 9:00 am after a snowfall.
Not everyone is capable of shoveling. Neighbors are asked to help each other out with snow clearing. Seniors or disabled individuals can also call 311 to help get connected with volunteer services that may be able to help. Calls to arrange assistance can be made now.
Communication
The City will share information before and during the snow season. Its online plow progress map will be updated during 24/7 operations to give citizens better information about plowing progress.
Residential routes are named to closely follow the City's neighborhood boundaries to make it easier for people to understand where plows are.
