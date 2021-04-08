The 2021 road construction season is officially underway, the City of Spokane announced Thursday.
The $70 million construction season features work "designed to aid the community with economic recovery," the city said in a statement. It also features a project that will focus on the Sprague Avenue corridor all the way to Division Street.
The city is calling that project a "complete reconstruction" of E. Sprague Avenue from Division Street to Grant Street, and it will begin on April 19th. While this work is underway, Sprague will be closed from Stone Street to Division. Businesses along that stretch will remain open, and the city is encouraging citizens to still visit them during construction.
Of the $70 million expected to be spent on projects throughout the year, $40 million is being spent on new projects and $30 million is being spent on projects continuing from last year. The city says these projects will improve roads, protect the Spokane River, and invest in water and sewer systems.
The city says other new projects this season include:
- Build out of the Centennial Trail through West Central. Starting at Summit and Boone and continuing to link up with Pettet Drive at West Point Road, this project will create a 10- to 12-foot path along the already-signed Centennial Trail route through this area.
- A new sidewalk on North River Drive from Division to Washington streets, leading to the new east entrance to Riverfront Park.
- Work to repair the north suspension pedestrian bridge in Riverfront Park.
- The start of series of projects to manage stormwater from what’s called the Cochran Basin, the largest stormwater basin in the City that sends around 350 million to 500 million gallons of stormwater to Spokane River annually. In 2022, the City will rebuild TJ Meenach Drive from the bridge to Northwest Boulevard as part of this work.
Those new projects join work that is continuing from the 2020 construction season, which include:
- The replacement of the 104-year-old Post Street Bridge. Work over the last year has focused on reinforcing the historic arches, but demolition of the rest of the bridge will get under way soon.
- Work on the final two intersections as part of a project to upgrade signals and add dedicated left-turn pockets on the Hamilton corridor from North Foothills south to Desmet.
- The second phase of work on the South Gorge Trail project in Peaceful Valley, helping to complete another leg of the envisioned Great Gorge Loop Trail. With this phase, the new trail will run from Sandifur Bridge to Redband Park
Finally, the city will work throughout the summer to improve streets with grind overlay work. Here's their list for this upcoming season:
- Hartson from Freya to Myrtle
- 4th/Freeway from Walnut to Monroe
- Garland from Alberta to Ash
- Rowan from Addison to Nevada
- Rowan from Assembly to Driscoll
- Thorpe from the City limits to Westwood
- Havana from Hartson to 3rd
- Hamilton from Desmet to North Foothills
- Howard from Mallon to Sharp
- Indian Trail from Barnes to Navaho
“This year’s investment in public infrastructure will help our community during this year of recovery and renewal,” Mayor Nadine Woodward said, “Our projects will support critical utility needs and assist the traveling public—including motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians—while putting members of our community to work.”
You can find a list, that is updated at least weekly, of what streets are closed/obstructed by clicking here.