SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane has launched a full-city plow, and estimated crews will get into residential areas Thursday morning,
A full-city plow means crews will work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until they plow all streets.
Additional crews from water and wastewater will be part of the efforts. Under the City’s snow response plan, a full-city plow reaching all 2,200 lane miles of streets should take about three days to complete once it stops snowing.
The order for plowing residential routes is posted on the city’s website. That page also includes the city’s plow map, which shows the progress of the plows. The city’s residential plow route map shows the routes.
Plow teams in residential areas will use snow gates to reduce berms at the end of driveways as much as possible. Crews will work to plow snow away from the curb to help keep snow away from sidewalks.
Due to an overwhelming number of requests, 311 is no longer able to refer senior and disabled residents who need assistance with snow removal. The city requests that people help their neighbors, family and friends who are not able to clear their sidewalks and driveways.