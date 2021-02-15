Spokane Plows

SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane launched a full-city plow Monday morning. 

Plow crews will work 24-hours, 7-days a week until all streets within the city are cleared. 

According to the city, a full-city plow takes about three days. 

Plow crews are focusing on arterials and will be deployed to residential areas around 5:30 p.m. Monday. 

The city asks residents to part their cars on the odd side of the street in residential areas to help plows. 

You can check where the plows are on the city's interactive map here

Tags