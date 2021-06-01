SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane residents and landlords may now apply for emergency rental assistance through Family Promise of Spokane, The Carl Maxey Center, and LiveStories.
The U.S Treasury Tuesday awarded the City of Spokane with $6 million in funds to help those affected by COVID-19.
Households looking to apply must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the rent assistance programs:
- Resident in the household has qualified for unemployment or experienced a reduction in income, incurred significant costs, or experienced financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Current housing instability or risk of housing instability, which may include unpaid rental fees or anticipation of inability to pay future rent.
- Household income is at or below 80% of the Area Median Income.
- Household resides within the City of Spokane boundaries.
Each of the three partner programs will focus on different types of households. The breakdown of which households each program targets is as follows:
- City of Spokane Rental Assistance Program powered by LiveStories accommodates any household located within City boundaries. This emergency rental assistance program is intended for those who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. Funds are available for past due, current due, future rent and utilities.
- Family Promise of Spokane accommodates households with minor children and will provide financial assistance to families impacted by COVID-19 to prevent them from experiencing homelessness.
- The Carl Maxey Center will prioritize rental and utility assistance to African American and BIPOC households located within City boundaries. The goal of the Carl Maxey Center is to uplift, empower and transform Spokane’s African American and BIPOC communities that have been impacted by COVID-19. Funds are available for past due, current due, future rent and utilities to prevent housing instability.
The City of Spokane said there will also be funding available for landlords needing resident rent assistance. Pre-registration and information is available through City of Spokane Rental Assistance Program for Landlords.