SPOKANE, Wash. - In need of a warm place to stay tonight, but not sure if any of the area warming centers have space? The City of Spokane and Eastern Washington 2-1-1 has developed a way to advertise shelter availability on social media.
A Facebook event titled Spokane Shelter Bed Availability lists the available number of beds in Spokane's nine warming centers and shelters.
Each day at 5 p.m., Eastern Washington 2-1-1, a service that helps connect individuals experiencing homelessness to resources, posts a list with bed space availability.
The posts also feature the name, address of the shelter and what population the shelter serves.
If you're in need of shelter, you can view Sunday's list on the event page, or you can call Eastern Washington 2-1-1 by dialing 211 on a phone.
