The City of Spokane has lifted water restrictions following a contamination issue that affected Hillyard residents for the past six days.
The city went through multiple tests confirming clean water, and the Washington Department of Health agreed with the decision to lift the restrictions.
Customers in the previously-affected area are asked to run water for five minutes to clear any stagnant water in their pipes. The city will provide a credit on the water consumption portion of customers bills affected by the restrictions.
The city has flushed and chlorinated the system, completed tests for chemicals found in hydro-seed and for bacteria, while replacing and cleaning water meters.
“We want to thank our customers in the affected area for their patience as worked to resolve this situation. We take our responsibility to provide safe and reliable drinking water very seriously,” says Scott Simmons, the City’s Public Works Division Director.
The event that led to the initial contamination remains under investigation by the city.
Over 1,000 cases of bottled water were distributed to residents and businesses in the area.