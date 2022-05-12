SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane's Housing and Human Services Department of asking for Requests for Proposals (RFPs) to distribute approximately $10 million to address the city's housing crisis.
Funding comes from three different sources, including the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), local sales and use tax for affordable and supportive housing and the local and state sales and use tax for housing and housing-related supportive services.
Of the total amount, $6 million is ARPA funds that provide governments resources to respond to the pandemic and its economic impacts.
Target populations for the funding include people with behavioral health disabilities, veterans, senior citizens, homeless or at-risk of being homeless, persons with disabilities and domestic violence survivors.
WHAT COMPETITIVE PROPOSALS HAVE:
- Matching/leveraged funds
- Clear project scope
- Performance measures that align with the scope
- Project milestones
- Application packet quality
According to the City, successful applicants will demonstrate more than 50% of their total project budget has secured funding.
Questions and proposals can be sent to chhsrfp@spokanecity.org.