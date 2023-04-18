SPOKANE, Wash. - The Cannon Street Shelter has been an integral part of the City of Spokane's homeless shelter system for years. The city's contract with the shelter's operator–The Salvation Army–is set to expire at the end of May, so questions about the future of the facility are swirling.
On Monday night, the Spokane City Council voted unanimously to approve a resolution that establishes their desire to transition the Cannon Street Shelter into what's known as a Homeless Respite Facility, which is a place where homeless people who are ill and can't be in a shelter or on the streets–but not sick enough to be in a hospital–can receive specialized care.
The idea of repurposing the shelter into a more specialized facility has received broad support from everyone involved, including some of the people who live there, like Ronald Howard.
Howard said he's lived at the shelter for almost a year, and believes that adding a place where homeless people who have disabilities or who are elderly can go in the shelter system would be a huge benefit.
"Yes I fully support that, and I would like to work with the people who take it over to help accommodate some of these people," Howard said. "We need some housing, and until we get some housing we need places like this. We need places for the elderly and disabled that have special problems."
MaryLou Sproul has lived in Browne's Addition for decades, the neighborhood where the Cannon Street Shelter is located.
She said she supports repurposing the shelter, adding they've had fewer issues in their neighborhood since the shelter opened years ago.
"Especially in the park, with less camping and things like that," Sproul said. "So the shelter itself has been very good, but this is a whole new population, and I know that it's something that's definitely, definitely needed."
City spokesperson Brian Coddington said conversations about what exactly the Cannon Street Shelter might look like–the services it could provide and who would operate it–are still in the early stages.
"Those ideas have ranged from detox, to respite facilities, to other specialty niche-type needs that are out there in the community," Coddington said. "There's no shortage of needs in the community that need to be met, now the question is, 'what's the right need that would be compatible to that location?'"
City Council president Breean Beggs said the idea to transition the shelter's purpose originally came from looking at ways to make the city's shelter system more cost-effective.
"The city realized we didn't have enough money to staff both Cannon and Trent, so we're moving the residents from Cannon to Trent," Beggs said, referring to the city's Trent Resource and Assistance Center. "It's cheaper per person and there's better services there. It's less comfortable, but we just can't afford to do both. The financial problems precipitated looking at [repurposing Cannon], but the actual solution creates more net beds for a population that's underserved."
The timeline for this transition is still up in the air–the only thing set in stone at this point is the fact that the city's contract with the Salvation Army to operate the Cannon Street Shelter expires in May.
Coddington said a lot of the timeline for the transition will depend on the type of facility or idea the city lands on for the Cannon Street location, and what renovations might be necessary on the building to accommodate it.