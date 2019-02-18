SPOKANE - City leaders hope to bring back bike sharing to the Lilac City this spring but say there would be new laws implemented for the company and riders to follow.
Our partners at The Spokesman Review report that several laws were not enforced during the preliminary program.
New regulations, that could be proposed next month, could include having people riding scooters on downtown streets rather than the sidewalk while wearing bike helmets.
The city's project manager told The Spokesman that new rules are under development and hopes that the program will be back in May.