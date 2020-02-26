The City of Spokane is among those making preparations in case COVID-19 spreads through the area. 

SPOKANE, Wash. -The Center for Disease Control and Prevention released a statement saying it's no longer a matter of if COVID-19 will spread, but when.
 
The City of Spokane is among those making preparations for if the virus begins to spread through the area. 
 
Brian Coddington, communications director for the City of Spokane, said they are meeting with the Regional Health District to come up with a plan. 
 
Coddington said the city is prepared for this because they have encountered a similar situation in 2009 with the influenza outbreak. 
 
The city is ensuring that the community does not have anything to worry about, they are ready for this.
 
They do not have an official plan yet, but will there will be one soon.

Tags