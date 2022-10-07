SPOKANE, Wash - The City of Spokane Parks & Recreation is set to vote on the drafted dog park guidelines on Oct. 13.
The plan would be to build at lease one dog park in each district over the next several years. Locations will be determined with the help of neighborhood councils and additional feedback from the public.
District 2 would be the first to have a dog park built since there is dedicated funding from Spokane Public Schools for the construction.
The City of Spokane Parks & Recreation is holding four open houses to hear feedback on the dog parks and to determine potential site locations.
Dates, times and locations for the open houses:
- Monday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. - Friends of the South Hill Dog Park. Meeting at Mullan Road Elementary in the Multi-purpose room
- Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. - Southgate Neighborhood Council (Hazel’s Creek) at ESD 101, Talbott Event Center
- Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. – Lincoln Heights Neighborhood Council (Lincoln Park) will meet virtually. To find the Zoom link, click here.
- Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. – East Central Neighborhood (Underhill Park) at the Liberty Park Library event room
If you are unable to attend, you can send feedback to parks@spokanecity.org.
Last Updated: Oct. 7 at 6:30 a.m.
The City of Spokane Parks and Recreation has drafted new dog park guidelines to help determine location, design, development and operation of future dog parks throughout the city.
In a survey sent out by the City of Spokane, it was determined that about two-thirds of people prefer that Spokane add more dog parks and off-leash area in the next few years.
The drafted guidelines are intended to be used as a reference when the City of Spokane is selecting and designing future dog parks.