As the City of Spokane continues a full-city plow, crews will be looking to clear parking bays in downtown Spokane and need cars moved off the street.
The downtown plowing will happened between the hours of midnight and 6:00 a.m.
The forecast calls for significant snow on Sunday, which means crews may have to refocus attention on arterial streets again on Sunday as they continue the all-city plow.
To check the progress of plows, CLICK HERE.
The City is also asking residents to clear cars off the streets in residential neighborhoods. If you can't move your car off the street, you are asked to park on the odd side of the street to give plows room to come through.
After a storm that brought a record amount of snow to Spokane, crews have been working around the clock to clear it from streets.
According to a tweet sent by the city, crews used:
- 34 tons of sand
- 53 tons of salt/sand mix
- 88,000 gallons of deicer
They also said crews cleared 3,200 lane miles of streets with several repeat visits to main arterials.
