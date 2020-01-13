SPOKANE, Wash. - Following a busy weather weekend, the City of Spokane is currently not planning another full-city plow.
Instead, crews will be going back through streets and doing touch up work for some areas that received additional snow on Sunday, January 12, like the South Hill and North Spokane.
According to Spokane Spokesperson Marlene Feist, crews are relying on citizens to use 311 to call and report any problem areas, if the plows missed a street or if a citizen feels the plow job wasn't good enough.
Plans could change depending on how much snow actually falls.
