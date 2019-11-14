SPOKANE, Wash - As cities and counties across Washington state are filing complaints to halt the $30 car tab measure recently passed by voters, it appears Spokane won't be following suit.
An official with the City of Spokane says they do not anticipate filing a lawsuit against Initiative 976 at this time.
Sponsored by Tim Eyman, the measure would cap most taxes paid through annual vehicle registration at $30 and largely revoke the authority of state and local governments to add new taxes and fees without voter approval. The measure would also repeal taxes and fees that were already in place, which could cost the state and local governments more than $4 billion in revenue over the next six years, according to the state Office of Financial Management.
The majority of counties in Washington voted "yes" on the measure. King County, among those filing complaints to halt the measure, joined Whatcom, San Juan, Island, Jefferson and Thurston as the only counties in the state to disapprove I-976.
More info on complaint via Associated Press:
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle and other government agencies have filed a complaint to halt the $30 car tab measure passed by voters statewide this month.
The Seattle Times reports the complaint was filed by the city of Seattle, King County, Port of Seattle and several other groups Wednesday in King County Superior Court.
The groups argue that Initiative 976 violates the state Constitution in several ways, including by involving more than one subject and misleading voters about the true effects of the measure.
The filing offers the first detailed look at how politicians will attempt to stop the measure sponsored by longtime anti-tax activist Tim Eyman.
Executive Dow Constantine’s office says the groups plan to file a separate request Thursday asking a judge to stop the initiative from taking effect.
Eyman called the suit a “slap in the face” to voters.
———
Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.