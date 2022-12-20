Christmas tree farm

SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane's Solid Waste Collection Department will be offering free curbside Christmas tree pickup for all of its customers starting Monday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Jan. 6. 

Once decorations are removed from your Christmas tree, place it at least three feet away from the refuse and recycling carts. The Waste Collection Department will pick up the tree on your regularly scheduled garbage pickup days. 

If your tree is over six feet in height, you must cut it in half or it will not be accepted. The City of Spokane will also not collect trees with a trunk bigger than three inches in diameter. No artificial or flocked trees will be accepted through this service.

There are multiple other facilities in Spokane that will take your undecorated and unflocked trees:

  • Waste-to-Energy Facility located 2900 S. Geiger Blvd. Open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
  • Spokane Valley Transfer Station located at 3941 N. Sullivan Road. Open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends.
  • North County Transfer Station located at 22123 Elk-Chattaroy Road. Open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends.

The City of Spokane is asking residents to look for opportunities to dispose of trees that could help a good cause. Scouts, school groups and other charitable organizations will dispose of trees for a donation.

The City of Spokane also wants to remind residents that garbage pickup and curbside recycling will proceed on a normal schedule through the holidays.

