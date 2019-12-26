SPOKANE, Wash. - Now that Christmas 2019 is over, you might already (or soon will) be getting tired of looking at that Christmas tree surrounded by zero presents.
Luckily for Spokane residents, the city is beginning free curbside pickup of Christmas trees Thursday. The City's Solid Waste Collection Department will be offering the free tree pickups from Thursday, Dec. 26-Friday, Jan. 10.
Once decorations are removed, residents can place fresh-cut trees at least three feet away from the refuse and recycling carts on regularly-scheduled garbage pickup days. No artificial or flocked trees are accepted through this service.
The City will accept trees up to six feet in height, and if they're taller, you must cut them in half. The trunks also can be no bigger than three inches in diameter. Loose branches may be bundled next to the tree not to exceed six feet in length.
The trees will be collected curbside and later be chipped and composted.
City and County residents can also take their undecorated, unflocked trees to:
- Waste-to-Energy Facility, 2900 S. Geiger Blvd. Open 7: 30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
- Spokane Valley Transfer Station, 3941 N. Sullivan Road. Open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
- North County Transfer Station, 22123 Elk-Chattaroy Road. Open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
The city also encourages residents to look out for opportunities to dispose of trees and help a good cause, as many scouts, school groups, and other charitable organizations will dispose of trees for a donation.
The city is reminding residents that garbage pickup and curbside recycling will take place a day late the weeks of Dec. 23 and Dec. 30, with Friday service occurring on Saturday of each week.
