SPOKANE, Wash. - In a release Thursday, the City of Spokane announced plans to open a temporary, 24-hour drop-in center for people experiencing homelessness or other vulnerable populations.
A dramatic drop in temperatures is forecasted to begin on Sunday, Dec. 26, including subzero temperatures, with the lowest temperatures expected Tuesday, Dec. 28.
Working together with the Public Facilities District and The Guardians Foundation, the shelter is expected to open on Sunday Dec. 26 at noon and run until noon on Sunday, Jan. 2 at the Convention Center. The location will be co-ed, accept animals, and will provide meals. Space is being planned for 150 people and can be scaled as necessary.
"Extreme situations call for a compassionate community solution that brings people out of the elements," Mayor Nadine Woodward said. "The City is fortunate to have built relationships with partners who are willing to meet emergent needs."
Donations of gloves, hats, hand warmers, socks, and canned and non-perishable food are welcomed and should be delivered to Cannon Street Shelter at 527 S. Cannon St.
Operations costs for shelter are expected to be as much as $100,000. The Spokane Fire Department will conducted wellness checks of vulnerable individuals who are out in the weather. During winter months, community members can warm up at City libraries during the day.
"It takes a community effort to meet the need," Woodward said.
In July 2020, Woodward announced plans to move the City towards a regional model of meeting homelessness needs. Some steps taken to achieve this have included:
- Entered into long-term contracts with Truth Ministries (40 new spaces) and the Guardians Foundation (added day-use space) to secure year-round space that had historically been operated seasonally
- Partnered with Spokane County and Spokane Valley to open the co-ed Young Adult Shelter (44 new spaces) for individuals 18-24 years old and The Way Out Center (60 new spaces) as a service-intensive, referral-based bridge housing program to transition individuals out of homelessness, meeting two specific system needs
- Partnered with Spokane County and Spokane Valley to support the opening of Hope House, which expanded to 100 spaces for women
- Provided funding to Family Promise for 19 additional spaces for families
- Added hoteling as flex capacity with up to 40 spaces prioritizing the need for women
- Added 190 hours of space for victims of domestic violence
- Worked with the Guardians Foundation to offer early check-in for women from 3-5 p.m. to make more efficient use of unutilized space for men