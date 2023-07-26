SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane has issued a Request for Proposal for a new operator of the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC).
According to the city, the new contract to operate the shelter would run from Oct. 16, 2023 to Oct. 30, 2024. The budget for the contract is $9,000,000 with the objective to operate a shelter and provide services for 350 people experiencing homelessness.
Applications are due by Friday August 18, 2023, at 5:00 PM. To apply or to learn more about the position, visit the City of Spokane's website.