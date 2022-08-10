SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane has released a survey to get community input on dog parks the city wants to build across the city.
“Through widespread community input we gathered as part of our process last year, we heard a desire for more dog parks across our three districts,” Garrett Jones, director of Parks & Recreation for the City of Spokane, said.
Earlier this year, Parks and Recreation began developing citywide dog park site selection and guidelines for design and operation. Now, the city is looking for the public's input.
The city wants to know where they should locate public off-leash dog parks, how big they should be size and what should be included in them.
Spokane used a similar process when they developed and designed "Paw Park" which is the new dog park being built downtown by Riverfront park.
You can find the link to the survey here.