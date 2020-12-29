After 400 plus flag designs were submitted to the City of Spokane, you can officially start voting on which flag you think is the best!
According to the City of Spokane, on the voting website, each design has a 'heart' icon. If you like that design, you click the icon.
If you change your mind about the design you click the back arrow button that pops up next to the heart.
The City of Spokane said this is the first round of voting.
You can start voting here.
