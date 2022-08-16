SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now, plans are underway to upgrade dog parks across the entire city of Spokane over the next several years; but first, they want to hear from pet owners to see what they would want to see.
One of the biggest parts of this plan is to gain community feedback, because that is why they are expanding dog parks across the city in the first place.
“Through widespread community input we gathered as part of our master planning process last year, we heard a desire for more dog parks across our three districts,” said Garrett Jones, director of Parks & Recreation for the City of Spokane. “The input gathered from this survey will help inform what the most important aspects and amenities are for Spokane’s dog parks as we look to build more over the next decade.”
Some of the things the public will be able to weigh in on will have to do with where the city has public off-leash dog parks, how big they will be and feel, and what else should be included inside of the dog parks.
The next step will be looking at all of the city-owned land and determining what places are best for future off-leash dog parks. If you are interested in voicing your opinion you can head to this link.