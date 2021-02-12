After four years of negotiation, a tentative agreement on a five year contract has been reached between the City of Spokane and the Spokane Police Guild. The contract meets City Charter requirements for independent police oversight.
The contract, which will be retroactive to 2017 and run through the end of 2021, makes significant additions to the section covering independent oversight. Some of the those are:
- Extending the authority of the ombudsperson, allowing them to participate in internal affairs interviews, request further investigation, make determinations on the thoroughness and objectiveness of an investigation, attend review board meetings for uses of force, collisions, and deadly force, and more.
- Expands the ombudsperson's access to body camera footage
- Gives the ombudsperson the ability to appeal the police chief's decision on classification of a complaint and type of investigation selected
- Clarifies that the ombudsperson may independently investigate all complaints
- Allows the ombudsperson to request further investigation of major complaints
- Gives the ombudsperson the authority to issue a closing report after the completion of a full department investigation, chief's determination, and/or a third-party investigation that may give an opinion of what happened.
“This contract meets the dual needs of the community to show support for its police officers and gain greater clarity on civilian oversight,” Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said, “Spokane and the Spokane Police Department have been a leader in police accountability reform and this contract is an opportunity to continue leading.”
The contract also lays out that the total cost of compensation (salary and benefits) is 3.5 percent of the City's budget in each of the five years of the contract. For 2021, compensation is within the approved budget. For years retroactive to 2017, compensation will come from reserves.
“We have been grateful for the opportunity to have open dialogue and collaboration with Mayor Woodward and Council President Beggs that has brought us to this point today,” Police Guild President Kris Honaker said, “A lot of hard work went into this contract and it’s one we are happy to take to our members.”
“Finalizing a contract is important to the men and women in our department who have continued to come to work every day to serve the community,” Police Chief Craig Meidl said, “The commitment and professionalism they have shown has been admirable and appreciated.”
The full Guild membership and the City Council must still vote on the contract. That process could take a few weeks to complete. The City Council expects to vote on the contract at its March 1 meeting.
