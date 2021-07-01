SPOKANE, Wash. -- The City of Spokane announced on Thursday that they have postponed the upcoming firework shows planned for the 4th of July due to the high fire danger in the region.
The firework shows were planned at Dwight Merkel, Ferris High School, Avista Stadium, and Plante's Ferry.
“Safety is always at the forefront, and in consultation with our regional public safety officials, we’re looking forward to bringing the community a fireworks celebration when conditions are more favorable,” said Garrett Jones, director of Parks & Recreation for the City of Spokane.
“We have incredible regional public safety teams, and we know resources are taxed right now. Postponing the shows is the right decision for our community, and we can’t wait to come together again soon to enjoy fireworks when it’s safer to do so,” said Otto Klein, senior vice president of the Spokane Indians Baseball Club.
A recent Inland Empire Fire Chiefs Association press release says, “The unprecedented drought, unseasonably dry fuels, and record-breaking heat will make fires difficult to control and extinguish. The current fire potential and weather conditions threatens our citizens' health, well-being, and safety, while at the same time making conditions challenging for our emergency responders.”
The city says the fireworks will be rescheduled for a later date when conditions are more favorable.