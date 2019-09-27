Watch again

Unseasonably cold and wet weather with windy condition is anticipated over the weekend and the City of Spokane has released how it is prepared for the impact.

According to the City of Spokane, the City Street Department is prepared to manage any downed trees and other street impacts.

Paving work on the south end of the Monroe Street Bridge and on Spokane Falls Boulevard between Lincoln and Monroe is being postponed.

The city has also opened emergency shelters for those experiencing homelessness:

House of Charity – 32 W. Pacific Ave  Hope House for Women – 111 W. 3rd Ave

Crosswalk for Teens – 525 W. 2nd Ave

YWCA Shelter for Domestic Violence (call 509-326-2255)  Open Doors Family Shelter – 2002 E. Mission

UGM Men’s Shelter – 1224 E. Trent

UGM for Women & Children – 1515 E. Illinois Ave

Drop-in day centers will also be open:

Women’s Hearth (for women) – 920 W. 2nd Ave

City Gate – 170 S. Madison St.  House of Charity – 32 W. Pacific Ave

Cup of Cool Water (ages 24 & under) -1106 W. 2nd Ave

Crosswalk for Teens – 525 W. 2nd Ave

Open Doors for Families – 2002 E. Mission

Any residents who have questions during the weekend can call 311 services Saturday and Sunday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.