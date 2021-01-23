The city of Spokane says they just changed back their equipment from wind storm pick up back to their plows for the incoming snow.
With the snow on it's way as early as tomorrow afternoon, The city of Spokane is already working ahead to keep city roads as safe as they can.
The city says they are already on top of whatever might be thrown our way.
"Our teams work 7 days a week, 20 hours a day and ramp that up to 24 hours when they need to respond to snow, they will de-ice in advance of the snow- just like anything else you want to drive for conations so you wanna make sure you are watching your following distance if its icy, always we ask for people to stay back from plows so they can do their work, but otherwise it's basic winter driving in the inland NW," Utilities Communication Manager, Marlene Feist said.
Now with the recent wind storm we had just a few weeks ago, unstable trees could be impacted by this incoming snow.
If you have any questions regarding plows coming to your area you can click here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.