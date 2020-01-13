Update Jan. 13, 2:00 pm:
SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane will now provide an additional $45,000 in funding to activate additional capacity at City Gate.
Originally the City was planning on presenting the request for additional funding to the City Council on Monday, January 13. Because the amount is below the $50,000 threshold needed for Council approval, City staff expedited the administrative process.
The City Council has been briefed on the expenditure and shown support for the phased plan for winter, according to the City.
The funding will provide a temporary emergency warming center for up to 50 women as needed, and therefore provide additional space for men at other locations.
City Gate expects to have the additional space available this week.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, January 13, the Spokane City Council will be asked to approve $45,000 in funding for additional beds at City Gate as temperatures outside are expected to drop extremely low.
According to the City of Spokane, the additional capacity at City Gate would be in place for a minimum of two months. This will provide temporary emergency warming center for up to 50 women as needed, and therefore provide additional space for men in other locations.
"There has been consistent capacity in the system since we started winter operations, however we expect a huge surge in need with temperatures remaining so low over several days. The City would like to provide additional funding to support expanded operations and meet the increased needs," Community, Housing and Human Services Director Tim Singler said in a press release.
The City provided the following list of services available to those experiencing homelessness:
Emergency Shelters and Warming Centers:
- House of Charity for Men & Women
- Hope House for Women
- Crosswalk for Teens
- YWCA Shelter for Domestic Violence
- Open Doors Family Shelter
- UGM
- UGM for Women and Children
- Truth Ministries
- Rising Strong Warming Center for Families
- Cannon Street Warming Center
Drop-In Day Centers:
- Women's Hearth (for women)
- City Gate
- House of Charity
- Cup of Cool Water (ages 24 & under)
- Crosswalk for Teens
- Open Doors for Families
The City has also coordinated with other community partners to activate additional facilities and services if need. STA bus passes will also be provided or City res
