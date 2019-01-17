SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane will start enforcing the Sit and Lie ordinance that was suspended in November starting February 8th.

The city suspended the law until there were an additional 200 shelter spaces available. They say that threshold has now been met.

City Administrator Theresa Sanders sent the Spokane City Council a letter informing them that the ordinance will be re-instated. She adds that it remains "the policy and practice of the Spokane Police Department to issue citations for violation of either the Sit and Lie or Protection of Public Lands provisions of the Spokane Municipal Code only when there is adequate shelter space available."