The City of Spokane said they are ready for the first real snowstorm of the year on Friday.
Crews will be out Thursday night preparing streets for incoming snow and once that snow hits on Friday, a full city plow will be launched.
That means 60 people out in plows, de-icers and sanding trucks 24 hours a day, going over 2,200 miles of streets within the City of Spokane. The focus is familiar. Crews will be hitting hills, arterials, emergency and school routes and then the residential streets.
They are going to need to be flexible, however, as a full city plow usually takes three days, but another storm is expected to his Spokane again on Sunday, which could mean they would have to restart the full city plow from the beginning. So if you don't get your residential street plowed before the Sunday storm, you might have to wait a couple of extra days, which can be frustrating, but the city says they want to hear from you.
311 will be staffed on Saturday and Sunday to answer questions or concerns that citizens might have about the snow removal process. You might think that those complaints or concerns aren't actually heard, but Mayor Woodward said in a press conference on Thursday that department heads within in the city do hear them and they are taken into consideration for future snow events.
Woodward also emphasized that the snow removal plan is a collaborative effort and one that the city wants the citizens to have a hand in. You're also asked to keep your sidewalks clear following a snowstorm, get to know your neighbors and help out the ones who may need it.
As far as vehicles go, this year the City of Spokane is asking residents to park cars on the odd side of the street to give plows plenty of room to work.
