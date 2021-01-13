City of Spokane crews are working to clean up after Wednesday's windstorm.
According to the City of Spokane, they have received 141 reports of downed trees plus an additional 130 trees came down at city parks.
The city said some trees and broken branches remain at risk of falling while other trees have been completely uprooted and could have impacted underground utilities.
“Our first responders and public safety teams, along with many crews from Avista, have been hard at work assisting our citizens throughout the day,” says Mayor Nadine Woodward. “We have more work ahead, but once again, we have come together as a community to quickly address what is needed.”
City of Spokane residents are asked to call 311 to report downed trees that are blocking roads.
