SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane was awarded a $680,460 grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce to connect water and sewage systems to 54 affordable housing units in the Perry District for the Liberty Park Project.
The property for Liberty Park was purchased with $402,345 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds through CHHS in 2018.
The upcoming phase will add three residential buildings to the Liberty Park project that are scheduled to be completed in late 2023.
"This award is critical to support much-needed development of affordable housing in Spokane as well as spark a project that will reduce or prevent homelessness,” said George Dahl, CHHS Housing Manager. “This grant will help offset significant infrastructure costs unique to the property location and presence of basalt rock.”
Proclaim Liberty, a nonprofit, owns the existing Liberty Park Apartments and the new Proclaim Liberty Early Learning Center in the Perry District.
“We are extremely pleased in the award of the CHIP funding that takes us one step further toward completing 54 units of much needed housing in the community,” said Brian Grow, Board President of Proclaim Liberty. “Our vision of a much expanded campus of affordable housing with an early learning facility is becoming a reality due largely to the strong support of Spokane City officials and staff and our state legislators. We are grateful for this collaboration, which demonstrates what can be done in working together to care for our neighbors.”
The Washington State Department of Commerce announced that $18.6 million will go towards developing more than 1,500 affordable housing units in seven counties.
The funds will lower the cost of development by about $12,000 per housing unit.
“The communities receiving grant funds have already made affordable housing a priority with local tax levies,” said Lisa Brown, State Commerce Director. “This program supports and helps accelerate that work at a time when affordable housing projects throughout the state are facing significant cost increases.”