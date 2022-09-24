SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane Redistrict Board has released four proposed City Council district maps, and will seek public comment until Oct. 4.
The board is responsible for adjusting current district boundaries based on the 2020 Census Data, and keep them them as even as possible population-wise.
According to the city, it is not a full districting plan or overhaul of the current City Council districts, but rather a simple adjustment of boundaries.
You can find more information on the proposed maps here, and submit your comments here.