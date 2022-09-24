City of Spokane Logo

SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane Redistrict Board has released four proposed City Council district maps, and will seek public comment until Oct. 4.

The board is responsible for adjusting current district boundaries based on the 2020 Census Data, and keep them them as even as possible population-wise.

According to the city, it is not a full districting plan or overhaul of the current City Council districts, but rather a simple adjustment of boundaries. 

Washington State Law (RCW 29A.76.010) requires the districts to be roughly equal in population, as compact as possible, as geographically contiguous as possible, must not favor or disfavor a racial group or political party and preserve existing communities of related and mutual interest. 

You can find more information on the proposed maps here, and submit your comments here

