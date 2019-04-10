SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane has released the results of its annual Point-in-Time Count. The count gives a snapshot census of people experiencing certain categories of homelessness in the Spokane community.
According to the city, for the second year in a row, Spokane County has seen a reduction in chronically homeless - a 21 percent decrease from 2017 to 2019. Of those, they say fewer people are sheltered and more are coming indoors and utilizing the shelter system.
There were a total of 1,309 people making up 1,070 households who were included in the count. Of that total, 987 people counted were adults, 22 were children and 302 were households that consisted of adults and children.
The city's data analysis of the count can be found on it's website.
The count took place on January 24, 2019, and city staff and volunteers went out into the community to shelters, warming centers, transitional housing and other locations to count those who were sheltered, but not in permanent housing.
People who were sheltered (living in emergency shelters or transitional housing) or unsheltered (staying outdoors in places not designed for habitation like vehicles, streets, parks and abandoned buildings) were included in the count.
The Point-in-Time data is used to complete grant applications and reports required by state and federal homeless service funders, according to the city.
A presentation is scheduled for April 18, 2019, to go over the numbers gathered during the count. The presentation will be held at the City Hall Council Chambers at 10:30 a.m..