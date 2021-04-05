SPOKANE, Wash - The City of Spokane is reminding the community to engage in the safe and healthy support of the Zags regardless of the outcome of the game.
"Cheering on the Zags is a gift we have had since November. For months, we have been good community teammates by wearing our masks and gathering responsibly," Mayor Nadine Woodward said. "Let's stay on the road to healthy outcomes as we root for our team and their success."
Police Chief Meidl reports that SPD will have an increased presence tonight to enforce law violations.