Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions combined with limited night time cooling. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Going to a place with air conditioning even for a couple hours can help mitigate heat stress. Consider going to a shopping mall, local library, or community center for relief. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. &&

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOR FWZ674... The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag Warning for thunderstorms, which is in effect until 4 PM PDT this afternoon. * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 674 East Washington Palouse and Spokane Area (Zone 674). * Thunderstorms: Scattered thunderstorms producing abundant lightning are expected today especially in the morning. * Outflow Winds: Wind gusts up to 45 MPH are expected with thunderstorms. * Impacts: New fire starts are expected given the very dry fuels despite some storms producing moderate rain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. &&