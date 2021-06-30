SPOKANE, Wash. -- A third person in Spokane is reported to have died due to the excessive heat currently sweeping the region.
Brian Coddington, Spokesperson for the City of Spokane, confirmed that a woman in her 60's was found dead in a northwest Spokane house. Her dog was also found dead in her home, with both deaths initially pointing to the heat.
Two other people were found dead in their apartments on Wednesday related to the heat. Dozens of people have been treated for heat-related injuries since the weekend. Many of them are from homes without air conditioning.
The City of Spokane is urging people to take advantage of the cooling centers around the city. For a full list of cooling centers and resources click here.