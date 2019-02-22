SPOKANE, Wash.- The City of Spokane resumes curbside yard and food waste pickup on Monday, Feb. 25.
The optional yard waste service will run from March through November.
According to the city website, residents can fill their 96-gallon green yard waste cart with all types of yard waste—grass, leaves, pine needles, pine cones, weeds, vines, thatch, plant trimmings, and small branches.
Residents can also dispose of food scraps and food-soiled paper in these carts. Acceptable scraps include meat and dairy products, fruit, vegetables, breads, coffee grounds, and most leftovers and food wastes. Acceptable food-soiled papers include greasy pizza boxes, coffee filters, paper towels, paper napkins, uncoated paper plates and cups, paper food cartons, and paper grocery bags with food scraps.
Collection days are on the same day as garbage and recycling.
Participation in this service costs $16.80 a month, with no charge during the winter. City of Spokane Solid Waste Collection customers can add the service by calling 3-1-1.
Yard and food waste also can be recycled at Spokane's Waste to Energy facility. All the same waste materials are accepted year-round at the facility, daily from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.