SPOKANE, Wash. - On Friday, February 8, the City of Spokane and the Spokane Police Department began enforcing the City's Sit and Lie ordinance.
The ordinance was suspended late in 2018, because homeless advocates expressed frustration that there were not enough warming shelter beds to go around. That meant, they said, that homeless men and women had no place else to go, and were forced to take refuge on the streets. One advocate held a hunger strike outside of City Hall to get attention for the cause.
So, the City suspended the ordinance and worked to open more warming shelters. The goal was shelter space for an additional 200 people for 30 continuous days. The threshold was met in mid-January, and the City announced that the ordinance would be reinstated on February 8.
City spokeswoman Marlene Feist said that the City's goal is not to fine or arrest people for violating the ordinance. She said there won't be anyone out there looking to enforce the ordinance. She described the Sit and Lie Ordinance as a tool that would be used when appropriate.