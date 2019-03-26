City of Spokane's Summer Swim Lesson Registration Now Open

Spring has sprung in the Inland Northwest, and families are now starting to make summer plans. Spokane Parks and Recreation's swim lesson registration for this upcoming summer is now open.
According to the city's website, lessons start for kids as young as six months and go all the way up to the age of 12. The lessons are two weeks long, and depending on what class you sign up for, costs can range from $46 to $52.
The City of Spokane's Parks and Recreation department is also offering free swim clinics this summer for children ages three to 15 years old. Clinics begin on June 22 and run through July.
According to Safe Kids Worldwide, about 800 children drown each year in the United States, that's why the City of Spokane's Recreation Supervisor, Josh Oakes, says its vital for children to learn how to swim.
"We're really fortunate to live where we live. There's a lot of opportunities to swim in lakes and rivers and pools, and we just want to make sure that swimming is as safe as possible for everyone ... making sure that people understand the risk and that danger, as well as kind of getting aware of what it feels like to be in the water and be safe in the water," Oakes said.
The City of Spokane's splash pass registration is also open for the 2019 summer season. The pass is free, and it gives you access to all six Spokane's aquatic centers for free swim.