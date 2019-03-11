City of Spokane say they are ready for late season snowfall

SPOKANE, Wash.- The City of Spokane says with another round of snow coming in Monday night and into Tuesday morning, they have crews ready to go.
They will keep the Street Department late, and bring in extra crews in the morning, if needed. The crews working overnight, will focus on sanding and deicing the roads.
According to city spokeswoman Marlene Feist, if they need to announce a full city plow, they will. Full city plows are initiated when at least four inches of snow is expected. Right now KHQ's weather team is calling for 3"-6", with a warm up expected soon after.
The city says this has been the model they've followed all season, and so far the feedback they're getting is that it's working.