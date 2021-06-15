UPDATE:
The City of Spokane said the director of the Neighborhoods, Housing, and Human Services (NHHS) division, Cupid Alexander has accepted a new position, while Alexander said this is not the case.
In an email to KHQ, Alexander said he has not accepted a new position and decided to end his employment with the city.
In a statement Alexander wrote:
“I appreciate the opportunity the City of Spokane has provided. I am happy with the work we did on getting millions of dollars in emergency rental assistance out to families in need, creating a pilot program that will commence this fall with Eastern Washington University on bringing Masters of Social Work students to help connect the homeless to resources, working to hire the cities first Civil rights and housing policy position (underway), crafting the winter hoteling strategy to help the unhoused families have safe sheltering, developing out the framework for the eventual community engagement and implementation of the 1590 taxing resource, the numerous community presentations and strategy conversations, leading the response to the city’s housing audit, and the sequenced upstream investments that CHHS will carry on to align the cities resources with available housing projects. I thank the city council for their support, the various community members who work tirelessly to make this community amazing, and the NHHS staff in 311, Office of Neighborhood Services, and Community Housing and Human Services. It’s been a solid 8 months and I am proud of the work we accomplished together. A cities most valuable infrastructure isn’t it’s bridges or it’s roads; it’s the people- and there are great people here. I wish for the continued success of the city and I look forward to continuing responsible, level headed, clear implementation of housing deliverables as I move on with my journey”
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Less than a year after being appointed as the new director for the Neighborhoods, Housing, and Human Services (NHHS) division, Cupid Alexander has accepted a new position.
According to the City of Spokane, he was presented with an opportunity he could not turn down out of the area.
"We are disappointed to see Cupid go and wish him well at his next stop, which he is not ready to announce," Director of Communication Brian Coddington wrote.
Alexander was appointed to the position in November 2020 by Mayor Nadine Woodward.
His official last day with the City will be July 30.
The NHHS oversees programs designed to connect people, neighborhoods, and organizations to resources and services to build healthy neighborhoods.